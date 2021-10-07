Drew Barrymore reveals how she will tell her daughters about her “wild” past

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for “The Drew Barrymore Show”

Drew Barrymore says she will not hide anything about herself from her daughters, including stories from her troubled youth.

Speaking on her eponymous daytime talk show, the Charlie’s Angels star explained, “I have become this mother that is ironically very chaste, very pillars-of-appropriateness — and I tell my daughters all the time, ‘The truth is, you’re going to find out that I wasn’t always like that and you’re gonna be uber-confused.”

Barrymore, who touched upon her “wild” years, added that when her daughters eventually “see pictures of me or my wild stuff,” that they need to view them “in the terms of art and expression.”

She also is preparing for when her daughters inevitably try to use her controversial past against her, adding, “I literally tell my girls, ‘Here’s the deal’ — I go with humor — ‘You are literally going to see so many mixed messages. You are going to be like, ‘But Mom, look at what you did!'”

“That’s the other thing — you don’t know you’re going to be a parent one day when you’re figuring it all out. None of us are like, ‘Well, you know, one day, this is going to be cataloged… I never thought about it. I was just living my life, trying to figure out who I was,'” she quipped.

Despite the future road bumps that may lie ahead, the Santa Clarita Diet star maintained, “This is my favorite chapter of life, as parenting is the hardest and it’s the most challenging and it’s the most exhausting… but it is the most fulfilling, eye-opening, incredible [experience.]”

Barrymore shares nine-year-old Olive and seven-year-old Frankie ﻿with ex-husband Will Kopelman.

