Drew Barrymore reveals weight struggles: “I have stood in my closet and just cried”

However, in a candid Instagram post Wednesday, the former Santa Clarita Diet star revealed that after years of beating herself up over her body, she’s finally found “that elusive B called BALANCE.”

Admitting that she’s “stood in my closet and just cried” while trying to pick out an outfit, she warned women — particularly new mothers — about comparing themselves to images of actresses on red carpets and magazine covers.

Looking good in public, she said, “takes so much.”

“If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too! However, it is hard to sustain and can take a lot of the joy out of life with food,” she wrote. “I have to eat just right and Work my ass off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls) So DON’T Be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby.”

Barrymore shared in her new post that becoming a mother gave her a new appreciation for her body, as the “single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them.” To stay in shape, she added, she works out with Marnie Alton, the founder of M/BODY barre studio in Los Angeles. And while her body isn’t perfect, she added, “It’s me.”

Barrymore, 45, is the mother of two daughters with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman: Olive and Frankie, who are seven and five, respectively.

“It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls,” Barrymore wrote. “So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on!”

