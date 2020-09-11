Drew Barrymore will be joined by besties Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu for her talk show's first episode

Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Drew Barrymore is counting down the days until the premiere of her new talk show, which she made all the more special because her two closest friends, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, will be joining her for the premiere.

Barrymore, 45, told Entertainment Tonight that she agonized over who she wanted to invite onto the The Drew Barrymore Show‘s inaugural episode, likening it to being trapped in a “pressure cooker.”

Thankfully, she was struck by a bolt of inspiration to invite her former Charlie’s Angels costars and immediately was overwhelmed by emotion.

“It felt so right,” dished Barrymore. “I made them videos where I get on one knee, and I cry in the videos, making, like, a marriage proposal to them.”

As for why she decided to turn her premiere episode into a meaningful reunion, the Emmy nominee admits, “They’re my girlfriends. I don’t need to be formal, but it just felt like a big deal and really special.”

“[We’re a] tripod and the three little bears that met and became magnets and we’re still here together,” continued Barrymore. “We have experienced life, love, death, birth, loss, gain, we have lived all of the different themes that life has in it, and so we want to explore that on this show.”

Inviting them only seemed natural after that, with Barrymore declaring, “Who else better to do that with than two women I have been doing that with for 20 years?”

Beyond Liu and Diaz, another longtime friend of Drew’s will pop in — her 50 First Dates costar Adam Sandler.

“Really the first day is almost a love letter from me to them, but I’m really excited about some of the surprises we have planned,” she winked.

The Drew Barrymore Show premieres September 14 at 10 a.m. ET on ABC.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.