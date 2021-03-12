'DuckTales' embarks on one last adventure with series finale on Disney XD

Disney XD(NEW YORK) — The beloved reboot of Disney’s DuckTales will take its final adventure Monday night with a super-sized 90-minute series finale on Disney XD.

“It is officially the biggest episode, both in terms of length that we’ve ever done, and in terms of scope,” co-executive producer Francisco Angones tells ABC Audio.

Executive producer Matt Youngberg adds, “I think the big tease for us — there are things that we want the audience to experience and enjoy discovering for themselves.

The animated series, which ran three seasons, stars David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, and Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz and Bobby Moynihan as Scrooge’s mischievous nephews Huey, Dewey and Louie, respectively.

Pudi, who was a huge fan of the original ‘80s series, says he had a blast recording for the show, which was his first-ever TV voiceover gig as a series regular.



“[It was] really joyful, an escape, something different for me,” the former Community star says. “A place to kind of go into a booth, you get to scream a little bit, you know, and try stuff and play.” (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)



Thankfully this isn’t the last we’ll hear from the denizens of Duckburg. A new kids and family podcast called This Duckburg Life, hosted by Pudi as Huey Duck, will debut March 29.

The DuckTales series finale airs Monday at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD. Disney is the parent company of ABC News.



By Andrea Tuccillo

