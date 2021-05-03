Dun-Dunnn: ‘New Law & Order’ series on the way

Dick Wolf — Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal

Cue the iconic gavel sound. Just weeks after the highly-rated debut of Law & Order: Organized Crime comes word that producer Dick Wolf is adding another series to the L&O franchise.

Law & Order: For the Defense, as its name implies, will focus on the attorneys usually seen on the other side of the courtroom in the long-running series: the defense attorneys.

In a statement, Wolf admitted he’s “personally” excited by the new project. “We spent the last 30 years on shows that played offense. Now it will be great to play defense, and being able to do it with Carol is an honor and an opportunity for both of us to do television that hasn’t been done before.”

Law & Order first debuted in 1990. In its 22nd season, Law & Order: SVU is the longest-running live-action series in the history of American television.

