‘Dune’, ‘Licorice Pizza’, ‘Ted Lasso’ among 2022 Golden Globes nominees

Nominations for the 79th Golden Globes were announced on Monday morning at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, with Snoop Dogg doing the honors — not that they’re being televised on NBC this year.

A blistering racial controversy behind the scenes at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) led its longtime broadcast partner to drop the annual show.

A press release notes, “The HFPA will recognize the best in film and television on Sunday, January 9, 2022.” However, two big questions remain: Where will they be broadcast, and, even more importantly, will any celebs show up?

In February of this year, a Los Angeles Times exposé revealed the HFPA hadn’t included a Black member in 20 years. Following the controversy — and the ouster of one of its heads over racially insensitive emails — Hollywood shunned the organization.Tom Cruise even went so far as to return his three trophies in protest.

In August, the HFPA announced reforms to its bylaws and membership rules with the intention of bringing diversity to its ranks.

That said, here are this year’s nominees:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game

Billy Porter – Pose

Jeremy Strong – Succession

Omar Sy – Lupin

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage – Cyrano

Andrew Garfield – Tick, Tick… Boom!

Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos – In the Heights

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard – Annette

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone – Cruella

Rachel Zegler – West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Television Series, Drama

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

MJ Rodriguez – Pose

Best Performance by an Actor, Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture made for Television

Paul Bettany – WandaVision

Oscar Isaac – Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Ewan McGregor – Halston

Tahar Rahim – The Serpent

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television

Dopesick

American Crime Story: Impeachment

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Picture, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… Boom!

West Side Story

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Ariana Debose – West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Ben Affleck – The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan – Belfast

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal – The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve – Dune

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Licorice Pizza

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

Don’t Look Up

Being the Ricardos

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat – The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco – Encanto

Jonny Greenwood – The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias – Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Elle Fanning – The Great

Issa Rae – Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross – Black-ish

Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult – The Great

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress, Television

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick

Andie MacDowell – Maid

Sarah Snook – Succession

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor, Television

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Mark Duplass – The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

O Yeong-su – Squid Game

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Be Alive” from King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas” from Encanto

“Down To Joy” from Belfast

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” from RESPECT

“No Time To Die” from No Time To Die

Best Picture, Foreign Language

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

