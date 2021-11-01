‘Dune’ repeats at #1 at the box office with $15.5 million Halloween weekend

© 2020 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Dune hung on to the top spot at the box office for the second straight week, delivering an estimated $15.5 million over the Halloween weekend.

The futuristic adventure, also available to stream on HBO Max, has so far collected $69.4 million in the U.S. after two weeks, along with $227 million overseas. That brings Dune‘s current worldwide tally to $296.4 million.

Coming in second was Halloween Kills, earning an estimated $7.8 million in its third week of release. The latest installment in the horror franchise, also available on the Peacock streaming platform, has pulled in $85 million here in the states and just $29 million internationally, for a global total of $115.1 million.

No Time to Die landed in third place with an estimated $7.8 million. The four-week totals for the latest Bond film — and last with Daniel Craig as the British secret agent — now stand at $133.3 million stateside and $472.4 overseas, for a worldwide total just shy of $605.8 million.

Fourth place, surprisingly, went to My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, the latest chapter in the My Hero Academia franchise. The animated sequel opened with an estimated $6.4 million.

Rounding out the top five was Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage, grabbing an estimated $5.8 million. Its five-week domestic tally now stands at $190.4 million, to go along with $205.4 million overseas. Its global total now stands at $395.8 million.

Meanwhile, two scary Halloween weekend releases, Edgar Wright‘s Last Night in Soho and Antlers — starring Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons — failed to scare up any big box office numbers, tying for sixth place with an estimated $4.16 million debut.

