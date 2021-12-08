‘Dune’, ‘The Power of the Dog’ top for movies, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Succession’ for TV with American Film Institute
“Dune” — Warner Bros. Pictures
Once again, the American Film Institute has made its picks for the year’s best in TV and film, and among this year’s honorees are Emmy winners Ted Lasso and Succession on the TV side, and the films Dune, and The Power of the Dog, and Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story.
Each year, the organization singles out 10 entries for both the big and small screens, and a number of “special” honorees. Each of the 10 movies and 10 TV shows chosen, have been, “deemed culturally and artistically representative of this year’s most significant achievements in the art of the moving image.”
In addition, the AFI chose a handful of works, Kenneth Branagh‘s Belfast, and Netflix’s smash Squid Game for its yearly Special Award, “designated for works of excellence that fall outside of the Institute’s criteria of American film and television.”
The honorees will be celebrated at a private reception on January 7, 2022. On January 8, the AFI Movie Club will showcase them, along with new content exclusive to AFI.com.
Here are the 2021 AFI AWARDS Honorees:
AFI MOVIES OF THE YEAR
Coda
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
Tick Tick Boom
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
AFI TELEVISION PROGRAMS OF THE YEAR
Hacks
Maid
Mare of Easttown
Reservation Dogs
Schimgadoon!
Succession
Ted Lasso
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
The White Lotus
AFI SPECIAL AWARD
Belfast
Squid Game
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
