‘Dune’ to have its world premiere at Venice Film Festival

Warner Bros. Pictures

The much-anticipated, pandemic-delayed film remake of the sci-fi classic Dune will finally hit a very big screen: it will have its world debut at the Venice Film Festival in Italy.

The 78th annual event, which was scuttled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held September 1-11, 2021, and the movie’s cast is expected to attend the screening at the Palazzo del Cinema on September 3.

The debut of the Warner Bros. Pictures adaptation of Frank Herbert‘s seminal science fiction bestseller could draw members of the movie’s cast, but it’s too early to tell who will attend the festival. The film stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, David Dastmalchian, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem among others.

In recent years, Warner Bros. launched eventual Oscar winners Gravity, A Star Is Born and Joker with a World Premiere at the historic festival.

Dune debuts on October 1 in theaters and on HBO Max.

