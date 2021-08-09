Dwayne Johnson says he’s the “opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb”

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Dwayne Johnson has entered the chat — the shower chat.

After celebrities like Ashton Kutcher, Kristen Bell and Jake Gyllenhaal recently revealed their not-so-daily showering habits, Johnson has entered the conversation to let fans know that not all actors are the same.

Responding to a Twitter user who expressed that he “can’t possibly be one of those stinky ones,” the 49-year-old actor confirmed, “Nope, I’m the opposite of a ‘not washing themselves’ celeb.”

The Jungle Cruise star then went on to detail his daily regimen, writing, “Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work.”

“Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower,” he added.

Kutcher, along with his wife, Mila Kunis, first sparked the conversation surrounding bathing habits while appearing on Dax Shepard‘s Armchair Expert podcast last month. At one point in the conversation the pair admitted to not bathing daily, and extended the habit to their children — Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4.

“If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there’s no point,” Kutcher declared.

