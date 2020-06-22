Dwayne Johnson to host 'Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert'

The Walt Disney Company/Image Group LA via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Dwayne Johnson is set to host Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert, a new special airing this Saturday, June 27 on NBC, as well as on YouTube and other online platforms.

The Global Citizen event will highlight the fact that COVID-19 disproportionately affects marginalized communities, such as those living in poverty, people of color and others facing discrimination.

“I’m proud to join Global Citizen and the European Commission to host the ‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future’ concert,” Johnson says in a statement. “The event aims to lift up the global community that is tackling equitable access to healthcare, and other enormous injustices facing our world. This critical moment in history requires all of us – so let’s join together to chart a better future, for everyone.”

The special will include performances by Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Usher, Shakira, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Chloe X Halle, Christine and the Queens and more.

It will also feature appearances from Kerry Washington, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Olivia Colman, Forest Whitaker, Billy Porter, Charlize Theron, David Beckham, Chris Rock, Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, and Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, among others.

Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert will air worldwide on Saturday. In addition to NBC and YouTube, you’ll be able to watch it on Twitter, Yahoo!, Twitch, MSNBC, TIDAL and iHeartMedia. Check local listings and GlobalGoalUnite.com for more information.

