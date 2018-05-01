Dwayne Johnson to produce his “good buddy” John Cena in the Ludlum adaptation “The Janson Directive”

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty ImagesDwayne Johnson will executive produce and his “good buddy” John Cena will star in the upcoming action thriller The Janson Directive.

Johnson made the announcement in a video posted to his Instagram account on Monday.

The project is an adaptation of the Robert Ludlum book of the same name, Johnson explains, calling the author of the Bourne series, “one of the greatest crime writers of all time.”

The book centers on Cena’s character, Paul Janson, a former Navy SEAL-turned security expert who becomes the target of a deadly conspiracy when a job goes sideways.

After congratulating his fellow WWE star, and sharing some of his history with Cena in and out of the ring, The Rock joked that he would drop one of his signature wrestling moves, “The People’s Elbow,” on Cena should he “screw up.”

Johnson, who was originally attached to star in the film, according to Deadline, currently appears in the sci-fi thriller Rampage, and his previous film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle became the highest grossing film in Sony Pictures history, with a take closing in on a billion bucks. A sequel is forthcoming.

Cena, meanwhile, has been working of late on his comedy chops; he recently appeared in Daddy’s Home 2, and can currently be seen in the hit comedy Blockers.

