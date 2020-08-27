Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson delays sneaker launch “out of respect for Jacob Blake”

Steve Dietl/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Add Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to the list of celebrities who are boycotting events following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Johnson was to debut his new sneaker collaboration with UnderArmor today, but posted to social media that he was rescheduling it “Out of respect to Jacob Blake & his family.”

The star, Titan Games producer, and entrepreneur added, “Unbelievable we’re here again. Shot 7xs. In the back. In front of his kids. There’s no progress without humanity.”

On Wednesday, the NBA announced it chose to postpone all three playoff games scheduled for the day after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play their Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. The WNBA announced its three regular season games Wednesday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, would also be postponed.

Various Major League Baseball teams followed suit, according to ESPN.

By Stephen Iervolino

