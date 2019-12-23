Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson gets into the ice cream business

ABC/Randy Holmes(PORTLAND) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has a new business venture: The Jumanji star took to Instagram to announce his company has taken an ownership stake in Salt and Straw ice cream.

As previously reported, the Portland-based boutique ice cream shop comes up with famous concoctions like its Thanksgiving ice cream line — and yes, its Salted Caramel Thankgiving Turkey flavor does actually contain turkey. However, The Rock is turning Santa Claus for the launch of his line.

He helped create two “naughty and nice” seasonal flavors along with founder Tyler Malek and team: “I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus” and “The Rock’n Around the Christmas Tree.”

The first flavor is an “upgraded” version of a classic peanut butter cookie, with chocolate chip cookie dough and milk chocolate caramel fudge swirled into a rich whiskey ice cream base.

His second confection includes one of Johnson’s favorite “cheat day” treats: brownies. It has a Pacific Northwest spruce ice cream base, buttery frosting, gooey brownies and is decorated with raspberry jam and glacé cherries, similar to that of a classic fruitcake.

The other three flavors in the Dwanta Holiday Pack — which costs $65 — include peppermint cocoa, vegan cinnamon chai-spiced eggnog and chocolate gooey brownie.

To make the holiday treat even sweeter, a portion of the proceeds of the pack will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

And bringing his two business ventures together, Johnson — who also owns Teremana Tequila — says a tequila-infused ice cream flavor is being planned.

