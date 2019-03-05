Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson reveals he's buying his dad a new house

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — A couple of months after promising to buy his mother a new house for Christmas, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is doing the same his dad, former pro-wrestler Rocky Johnson.

“I just got off the phone with my dad and man, it was a great call,” the Fighting with My Family star shared in a video on his official Instagram. “About two-three weeks ago, I called my dad and I said, ‘Look, you’re probably happy where you’re at…but I want to do something for you. I want to buy you a brand new home, wherever you wanna live, you can live.'”

“He couldn’t believe it, he was speechless,” Johnson continued. “And he goes, ‘I’m so excited, and I’m also so nervous. My dad’s an old-school tough guy, I said, ‘What the hell you nervous about?’ He said, ‘No one ever called to tell me they were going to buy me a house before and the fact that it’s you, it’s my son, I’m so proud of you, and I love you so much.'”

“I’ve never heard my dad talk like that,” Johnson, 46, added. “It felt good to me, and it felt good to my heart,” he continued. “My dad used to beat my a**, tough love, and I hated it back then, but I’m so grateful for it now and it just felt good to kinda give back to the ones who raised you so, love you too, pop.”

Fighting with My Family, the true story of professional wrestler Saraya “Paige” Bevis — played by Florence Pugh — is in theaters now.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.