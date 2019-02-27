Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprises audience at a screening of 'Fighting with My Family'

Robert Viglasky/MGM(ATLANTA) — An audience attending a screening of Dwayne Johnson’s latest movie, Fighting with My Family, at an Atlanta, Georgia movie theater over the weekend were also treated to a surprise appearance from “The Rock“ himself.

“Surprise! I popped into a theater this past weekend to surprise an AMAZING audience who so graciously gave me one of those standing Ovation thingy’s when I walked in, but more importantly, they LOVED OUR MOVIE and I was able to send them home buzzing & stoked,” Johnson shared on his Instagram page, along with a video of the appearance. “Mission Accomplished.”

Johnson produced and makes an appearance in the biopic, which takes a funny look at the journey of professional wrestler Saraya “Paige” Bevis — played in the film by Florence Pugh — from growing up a family of professional wrestlers, to winning the WWE Divas Championship in 2014.

Fighting with My Family, co-starring Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden and Vince Vaughn, is in theaters now.

