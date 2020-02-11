Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson's daughter Simone joins the WWE

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic(ORLANDO) — Can you smell what Simone Johnson is cooking? If not, you will soon!

On Monday, the WWE Network announced that the 18-year-old daughter of retired pro-wrestler turned movie star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has started training to become the next superstar.

“It means the world to me,” she said in a statement.

“To know that my family has such a personal connection to wrestling is really special to me and I feel grateful to have the opportunity, not only to wrestle, but to carry on that legacy.”

Johnson’s new career has her following in the footsteps of not only her father, but her grandfather, Rocky Johnson, and her great-grandfather, “High Chief” Peter Maivia — all of whom are in the Hall of Fame. Her cousin, Nia Jax, is also a WWE star. So, needless to say, it’s in her blood.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.