Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s tequila brand giving back to COVID-strapped bar and restaurant workers

Courtesy Teramana tequila(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Superstar and spirits entrepreneur Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is using his successful tequila brand, Teramana, to raise money for bar and restaurant workers whose bottom lines were devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Instagram, Johnson announced a new line of Teramana-branded swag — everything from hats to hoodies and more — and declared that 100% of the profits will go to Another Round Another Rally, which has already donated more than a million dollars to pandemic-strapped hospitality workers and their families.

The announcement was made to celebrate Teramana’s first birthday, and “to show our love and gratitude to the ones who pour the bottle, to the ones who serve,” Johnson said.

He added, “We want to do everything we can to support our local businesses…and to take care of the people who were knocked on their a**es by COVID, and there were a lot of them.”

Offering a toast to them, Johnson said of the country, “We are gonna come back…and we’re gonna own that rebound…This is gonna be our bounce-back year.”

By Stephen Iervolino

