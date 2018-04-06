Ed Helms steps into dramatic territory with role in “Chappaquiddick”

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Ready to see a more dramatic side to Ed Helms? The actor adds historical drama to his resume with his role in Chappaquiddick, out today.

The film centers on Sen. Ted Kennedy’s involvement in the mysterious 1969 car accident that killed campaign strategist Mary Jo Kopechne [co-PECK-nee]. Helms plays Joe Gargan, Ted’s cousin and confidante, tasked with helping to diffuse the scandal and salvage Kennedy’s career.

“I only had a cursory knowledge of this incident when I started working on the project and I read the script and there were so many new details in the script that I was like, ‘Is this really true? This stuff?’” Helms tells ABC Radio. “And then the more research I did, the more I realized how just incredibly accurate the script was to facts that are known.”

Also eerily accurate is Jason Clarke’s portrayal of Ted Kennedy. The Australian actor mastered the Massachusetts accent and even wore fake teeth to look more like the politician. “It wasn’t until I saw the final movie where the magnitude of his transformation hit me and it’s extraordinary,” Helms says.

Helms had it a little easier in playing Gargan. “The good thing for me is that no one knows who Joe Gargan is or what he looks like or sounds like so for all you know, I nailed it! I did it perfectly!” he laughs.

Helms’ The Office co-star John Krasinski also has a movie out this weekend — A Quiet Place. Helms jokes about the rivalry.

“I know, it’s the ‘Nard Dog and Big Tuna going head to head on that box office battle!” he says, using their Office nicknames. “His movie looks so great, too — I haven’t seen it yet but I’m incredibly excited. Yeah, we’ll see what happens!”

