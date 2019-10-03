Eddie Murphy says he's planning to make a sequel to 'Beverly Hills Cop'

Paramount Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — Eddie Murphy is making sure his comeback to Hollywood is more than just a drop in the bucket.

In an interview with Collider, Murphy said that he’s planning to revive more than one of his popular films.

“Yeah that’s what we’re doing after Coming to America 2,” Murphy said. “We’re doing Beverly Hills Copand then the plan is to get back on stage and do stand up. That’s what I’ll be doing mostly is stand up. These movies and Saturday Night Live it’s kind of like…I’m looking at it as a bookend.”

“If I decided I wanted to stay on the couch forever, I ended it on a funny note,” he added.

Beverly Hills Cop was one of Murphy’s first major projects that helped solidify him as a star. The 1984 film centered on Murphy as Axel Foley, a Detroit police officer, who goes out of his jurisdiction to investigate crimes in Beverly Hills. The popular film had two followups, Beverly Hills Cop 2 and 3, with the latter coming out in 1994.

As previously noted, Murphy said he plans to return to stand up in 2020. This December, Murphy will also return to the Saturday Night Live stage as host for the first time since 1984.

If that wasn’t enough, the comedian-actor has two other highly anticipated projects coming up: his Netflix film on Rudy Ray Moore, Dolemite, and the sequel to his classic film Coming to America.

