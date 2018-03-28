Edward Norton's production company sued by two tenants of NYC building involved in movie fire

Pierre Suu/GC Images(NEW YORK) — Edward Norton’s production company is being sued for $7 million by two tenants of the New York City building that caught fire during the shooting of Norton’s film Motherless Brooklyn last Thursday.

In their lawsuit, obtained by Variety, fourth-floor tenants George and Erica Cruz claim that Norton’s company, Class 5 Inc., acted with, “recklessness, carelessness and negligence” by bringing highly flammable materials into the building and by failing to provide sufficient safety personnel.

The suit further alleges that tenants weren’t warned of the fire, and falsely told by representatives of the movie that the fire had been put out.

The building owner, Vincent Sollazzo, is also named in the suit.

A New York City firefighter died battling the five-alarm blaze on the Harlem, N.Y., set of Motherless Brooklyn, starring and directed by Norton and also featuring Bruce Willis. Two other firefighters suffered serious burns, and three civilians suffered minor injuries.

