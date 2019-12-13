Elizabeth Hurley on playing a witchy woman in 'Marvel's Runaways', and staying in super-villain shape

HULU(NEW YORK) — Elizabeth Hurley had a blast playing super-powered baddie Morgan le Fay in the final season of Hulu’s Marvel’s Runaways, she tells Good Morning America.

The show centers on five young people who’ve fled their super-villain parents. “Each of the five teens have some kind of power, but…I have every power,” Hurley smiles. “So they don’t really stand a chance against me.”

Latin dialog was key to her Runaways character, and voicing a dead language has its challenges — especially combined with tutting or “making witchy signs.” Those are hand and finger passes like the ones Doctor Strange does on the big screen.

The finale had Hurley delivering five pages of dialog in Latin. “When my script arrived, I have to say, for the first time ever, I cried,” she recalls. “I earned my salary that episode, I was sweating whilst doing it. And of course, in a catsuit.”

With regards to said catsuit, how does the 54 year-old model and actress look so good?

“I don’t really do any exercise per se, but I’m extremely active…I’ve always found when you look around the best bodies are manual laborers when they’re young — before they start drinking too much beer, or eating too much fast food,” she clarifies.

“They just have the best bodies, much better than the bodies that go to the gym, because…they’re busy, they’re bending the stretching, they’re carrying, they’re moving,” Hurley says. “So I try and do as much manual labor as I physically can. I use a chainsaw, I use a hedge trimmer…And, you know, you burn a ton of calories and…[in the end], you’ve cut the hedge,” she laughs.

Marvel’s Runaways‘ 10-episode third and final season streams today on Hulu.

