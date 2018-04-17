Ellen DeGeneres gives $1 million to help rebuild school gym destroyed by Hurricane Harvey

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Ellen DeGeneres donated $1 million to a Texas high school devastated by Hurricane Harvey.

On Monday’s episode of her show, DeGeneres surprised students at Rockport-Fulton High School with the funds to rebuild their gym, which was destroyed in the storm last August.

Appearing on a live feed, the high school’s volleyball team opened up about how their beloved “Gold Gym” was like a second home to them. They all rallied to have a volleyball season this year despite the conditions after the hurricane and relied on generosity from other schools in the community.

“I know that your gym was more than just a gym to all of you,” DeGeneres said. “It was important to your entire community.”

Impressed by their commitment, DeGeneres announced that through a partnership with Lowe’s, they’d be donating $1 million to help rebuild the gym.

The students cheered and jumped up and down with joy upon hearing the news.

Ellen has donated to Hurricane Harvey relief before. Last August, she gave $50,000 of her own money to help the victims and she presented a $1 million check courtesy of Walmart to J.J. Watt’s crowdfunding campaign.

