Ellen DeGeneres, others see daytime ratings drop

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Nearly a year after Ellen DeGeneres faced allegations of contributing to a toxic work environment behind the scenes on her daytime talk show, Us Weekly reports her ratings continue to tumble.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has lost more than one million viewers in the past six months, based on Nielsen data.

Despite the current 18th season premiere posting the show’s highest ratings in four years, viewership has since dropped from an average of 2.6 million to 1.5 million — a 43% overall decline, with a 38 percent drop in DeGeneres’ core audience of adult women under the age of 54.

Ellen’s show has also experienced a significant drop in ad revenue — from $131 million between September 2019 and January 2020, to just $105 million between September 2020 and January 2021, according to Nielsen.

DeGeneres, 63, came under fire during the summer of 2020 after growing number of former employees spoke out about experiencing misconduct, racism and intimidation in the workplace.

To be fair, The Kelly Clarkson Show and Dr. Phil have seen ratings drops of 22 and 26 percent, respectively, while Tamron Hall and Live With Kelly and Ryan have seen smaller drops of 9 and 3 percent, respectively, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.