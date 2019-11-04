Ellen DeGeneres will receive the Carol Burnett Award at the 77th Annual Golden Globes

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Ellen DeGeneres will be honored by the legacy of another very funny woman when she receives the Carol Burnett Award at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association tapped DeGeneres as the award’s second winner — the first being its trailblazing namesake, who accepted the prize in 2018.

In a statement, the organization called Ellen a “pioneer who has captivated audiences for nearly 25 years with her undeniable charm and wit.” The HFPA adds the trophy will honor Ellen as, “an advocate and philanthropist, lending her voice to those who don’t have one, and spreading kindness and joy through the power of her platform.”

Ellen made history with a groundbreaking 1997 episode of her sitcom Ellen in which her TV character — and DeGeneres herself — declared that she’s gay. The episode attracted 46 million viewers and earned Ellen an Emmy.

When her sitcom ended, DeGeneres pivoted to talk TV. The Ellen DeGeneres Show is currently in its 17th season, earning some 63 Daytime Emmy Awards, a record 11 of which are for Outstanding Daytime Talk Show.

Ellen will accept the Carol Burnett Award at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, which air live on NBC at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, January 5, 2020.