Ellen Pomeo dedicates new season of 'Grey's Anatomy' to first responders

ABC/Mike Rosenthal(LOS ANGELES) — Production has resumed for Grey’s Anatomy, which is now working hard at filming its seventeenth season. Ellen Pompeo, who stars as Dr. Meredith Grey, shared a glance of what it looked like returning to the set after COVID-19 forced the season to wrap up early.

“First time back in my scrubs,” the actress captioned the Tuesday selfie of her and co-star Richard Flood — who plays Dr. Cormac Hayes — wearing N95 surgical masks and signature navy scrubs.

Flood was promoted from a recurring to a main character for the upcoming season.

And while returning to work was a celebratory occasion for both Flood and Pompeo, the 50-year-old actress acknowledged that her experiences of playing a doctor on television pales in comparison to what doctors and nurses wrestled with throughout the pandemic.

“Since we shut down filming 7000 healthcare workers have died from Covid,” the actress noted as she continued to honor those who continue to brave the front lines.

Production on Grey‘s sixteenth season was suspended mid-March.

“I dedicate my season 17 to all who have fallen and to everyone of you who by the grace of God is still standing,” continued Pompeo. “This season is for you with humility and a bit of humor to get us through and endless amounts of gratitude.”

It was previously confirmed that season 17 of Grey’s Anatomy will address the ongoing pandemic in a new storyline.

While Pompeo did not disclose how the long running medical drama plans to tackle the ongoing global health crisis, she did express, “I hope we do you proud.”

It is unknown at this time when Grey’s Anatomy will return to ABC.

By Megan Stone

