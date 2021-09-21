Ellen Pompeo hints ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ finale is “not far off”

ABC/Mike Rosenthal

Ellen Pompeo provided an update about the fate of her long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, and teased that the show may be ready to hang up the scrubs after 18 successful seasons.

“They’re not far off,” Pompeo, 51, told Entertainment Tonight when discussing fans’ theories that the five-time Emmy winning show will come to an end soon.

The actress, who stars as Doctor Meredith Grey, continued, “I mean, I’ve been trying to get away for years. I have been trying. It’s not because I haven’t been trying. I have strong relationships at the network and they have been very, very good to me, and have incentivized me to stay.”

Pompeo insisted that “creatively, as long as there’s something to do” she will continue starring on the ABC medical drama. “Miraculously, we keep coming up with ways to have a reason to stay and if there’s a reason, that warrants it,” she teased.

Season 17, she says, was the definition of creativity because it was filmed during a global pandemic. “We had to work around COVID obviously and so we had to be creative and think of ways to keep the show going and still be safe,” she said.

When asked about the possibility of a groundbreaking 19th season, the actress joked, “Oh please! Oh my goodness, can we pray together?”

However, Pompeo insisted her hands are tied when it comes to confirming if ﻿Grey﻿’s ﻿is about to enter its final season, telling ET, “I’m not really supposed to say anything about it… I don’t want to be disrespectful to people I’ve promised things to.”

Grey‘s 18th season premieres September 30 on ABC.

