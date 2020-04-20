Ellen Pompeo shades Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil, Dr. Drew for COVID-19 remarks

ABC/Mike Rosenthal(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Ellen Pompeo is not happy with some of television’s most famous doctors and she’s not afraid to let it be known.

The 50-year-old actress went on a little bit of a Twitter rant on Saturday about COVID-19 and her opinion on the latest protests of stay-at-home orders, which worked its way around to criticizing Dr. Phil McGraw, Dr. Drew Pinsky, and Dr. Mehmet Oz for their “careless statements” about the pandemic.

“… the old white guy tv docs who say stupid selfish [stuff] should yes …walk that [stuff] right back .to your lazy boys and sit your stupid [butts] down in your living rooms on your golf courses where you live,” she wrote. “Tired out of touch old fools don’t get me started today.”

“… to those out of touch tv docs which I’m sure they would call me,” Pompeo joked a few tweets later, referencing her role as Dr. Meredith Grey on the hit show Grey’s Anatomy.

“You took an oath so so many years ago to do no harm… making careless statements in this environment when so many healthcare workers are suffering physically and emotionally….is defying that oath,” she concluded.

Days before Pompeo’s social media outburst, Dr. Phil became a trending topic when he used incorrect data about the coronavirus to justify why the economy should not be shutdown.

Meanwhile, Dr. Oz caught heat after he said that “2 to 3 percent in terms of total mortality might be a trade-off some folks would consider.” He has since issued an apology.

Earlier this month Dr. Drew issued a video apology after previously compared the coronavirus to the flu.

“I got it wrong,” he admitted.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.