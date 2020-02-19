'Ellen's Game of Games' renewed for a fourth season

Mike Rozman/Warner Brothers/NBC(NEW YORK) — If you just can’t get enough of bubbles, slime and blindfolded musical chairs, fear not: NBC has renewed Ellen’s Game of Games for a fourth season.

Host Ellen DeGeneres announced the news on her syndicated daytime variety-talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I’m so excited. I love this show so much,” said DeGeneres. “It makes me so happy. I love games. It combines all my favorite things: prizes and surprises.”

Ellen’s Game of Games, based on the most popular games from DeGeneres’ talk show, was primetime’s number-one game show, reaching more than 66 million viewers.

Ellen’s Game of Games airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.