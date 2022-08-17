Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry tapped to host ‘The Great American Baking Show’

Roku Originals

The Great British Baking Show‘s American counterpart has found its new hosts.

Roku Channel has announced that Ellie Kemper and Severance star Zach Cherry have been tapped to co-host The Great American Baking Show, premiering in 2023.

The U.S. version of the popular British competitions series will see contestants vying to become America’s best amateur baker. Celebrity chef Paul Hollywood and restaurateur Prue Leith, who serve as judges on the British version, will return as judges for the American edition.

The show will feature six one-hour episodes. Production is currently underway in the U.K.

A previous version of The Great American Baking Show aired for five seasons on ABC. Roku announced in May that it would be the new home for the series.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.