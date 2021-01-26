Elliot Page and Emma Portner announce divorce after three years of marriage

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Elliot Page, and their spouse of three years, Emma Portner, have issued a joint statement to announce their plans to end their relationship, after three years of marriage.

“After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer,” a statement obtained by ABC Audio read in part. “We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends,” it concluded.

The Oscar nominated Juno star and their dance teacher partner were married in 2018; TMZ reports their divorce papers were filed in a Manhattan court.

Last year, Page declared that their name was Elliot, and they were trans. The announcement was met with support from friends both famous and not, including Portner, who said in part, “Elliot’s existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much, Elliot.”

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.