Elliot Page posts smiling shirtless pool pic

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Oscar nominated Juno star Elliot Page is smiling broadly in a shirtless picture by the pool he posted on Instagram today.

In the photo, a muscular Page is shown in a ball cap and sunglasses and wearing a maroon bathing suit, the latter of which he refers to in the caption. “Trans bb’s first swim trunks,” Page wrote, following it with “#transjoy” and “transisbeautiful.”

The post has already gained more than 1.3 million likes on the social media platform.

The actor, who came out as trans in December of 2020, had revealed to Time that he’d already undergone “top surgery” — the term the trans community uses for a voluntary mastectomy procedure — by the time he came out.

