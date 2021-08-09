Elliot Page to be bestowed with Outfest Annual Achievement Award

Wynne Neilly

Elliot Page is being honored for his loyal advocacy to the LGBTQIA+ community.

At the upcoming Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, Elliot will be bestowed with the Outfest Annual Achievement Award, the highest honor at the festival that works to elevate empathy for the queer community, careers in entertainment, and spotlights LGBTQIA+ stories and voices.

Elliot came out as transgender last year and later shared that he identifies as queer and nonbinary. As an actor, he’s appeared in critically acclaimed films including Juno, Inception and the X-Men series. He’s been nominated for two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and a SAG Award, among many others.

“It gives me great honor to be the recipient of this year’s Outfest Annual Achievement Award and represent the LGBTQ+ community. Now more than ever, it is so important for our voices to be amplified and represented in film and media, and for people to hear our stories,” Elliot shares in a statement.

The Umbrella Academy star will will be presented with the award by Kieran Medina, lead programmer of Outfest LA’s Annual Trans & Nonbinary Summit, at the Closing Night Gala on August 22 at the Orpheum Theatre.

Outfest takes place August 13-22.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.