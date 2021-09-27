Elon Musk and Grimes are break up, “We are semi-separated”

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Three years and one child later, Elon Musk and Grimes have called it quits.

The Space X and Tesla CEO confirmed the news to Page Six, revealing that while the two are “semi-separated,” they are on “great terms” and co-parenting their one-year-old son, X Æ A-Xii Musk.

“We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” Musk shared.

Explaining the reason behind their spit, he added, “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in L.A. She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Prior to news of the uncoupling, Musk, 50, and Grimes, 33, were seen together at the Met Gala earlier this month. The Canadian singer walked the red carpet and Musk met her inside.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.