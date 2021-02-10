Elton John, Michael Caine comically encourage fellow Brits to get their COVID vaccine

ABC/Craig Sjodin(LONDON) — Elton John joined film legend Michael Caine for a comedic video aimed at urging people in Britain to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The more people in society who get vaccinated, the more chance there is of eradicating the national COVID pandemic,” the 73-year-old singer says in the clip, adding, “It’s really important to know that the vaccines have all been through and met the necessary safety and quality standards.”

A voice off-camera then directs Elton to pretend he’s getting the vaccine, before bursting into his 1983 hit, “I’m Still Standing.”

The off-camera voice, seemingly unimpressed with Elton’s acting skills, tells him, “We’ll let you know,” to which the artist angrily replies, “Well, on this short notice, you won’t find anyone bigger.”

The scene then switches to Caine, who assures people that he just received the vaccine, and “it didn’t hurt.”

After praising the 87-year-old actor’s performance, the voice off-camera, referring to Elton, tells an assistant to “let the little fella know he didn’t get the job.”

“I wanted to take part in this film to help show people the benefits of getting vaccinated and how it helps protect ourselves and the people we love,” Elton says in a statement obtained by The Guardian.

John and Caine, incidentally both veterans of the Kingsman series of films, have had the vaccine, according to the publication.

