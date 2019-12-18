Emily Blunt is on a family mission in 'A Quiet Place Part II' teaser

Jonny Cournoyer/Copyright © 2019 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — A new teaser for A Quiet Place Part II has hit the internet.

The first footage from the horror movie sequel originally screened in theaters this weekend ahead of showings for Black Christmas, but now the preview is available to watch online.

The brief clip shows a scene in which Emily Blunt’s Evelyn leads her children along a trail of sand to soften the sound of their footsteps. When the trail ends, the family realizes they’ll have to make their way over crunchy dead leaves, which threatens to alert the monsters lurking in the woods.

“Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence,” a plot summary from Paramount Pictures reads. “Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

A full-length trailer for the film, directed by Blunt’s husband John Krasinski, debuts on New Year’s Day. The film hits theaters March 20.

