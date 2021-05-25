Emily Blunt reveals she and husband John Krasinski hide their fame from their kids

Paramount Pictures/Jonny Cournoyer

Emily Blunt revealed in a new interview her children do not know that she and husband John Krasinski are famous.

Speaking with the Sunday Times, the upcoming A Quiet Place Part II star said she and Krasinski have made a pact not to mention their careers around daughters Hazel, seven, and Violet, four.

However, Blunt admits it was only a matter of time before her kids learned the truth.

“Hazel came home the other day and we were in the kitchen and she goes, ‘Are you famous?'” said the British actress. “We’ve never said that word [famous] in our house. We don’t talk about it… Someone at school had clearly said it.”

Blunt explains how she redirected the conversation, telling the publication, “I was like, ‘Um…not really, I don’t think I am. Did someone say that to you, Haze?'”

The 38-year-old actress adds that her daughter admitted she did hear that from someone, but didn’t identify who.

“She wouldn’t divulge much more, you know, but it’s weird. It’s weird,” Blunt sighed.

As for why she and Krasinski decided to keep their careers a secret from their daughters, the Golden Globe winner confessed, “I don’t want my kids to feel any more important or special or that there’s a glare on them any more than other kids.”

“If they can remain oblivious for the longest time, I’d be thrilled,” the Mary Poppins Returns star added. “They don’t even want to see what I do.”

“They don’t even like it when I put on make-up. They don’t like any of it! They just want me to be their mommy,” she added.

Of course, when asked if she and her husband would be open to their daughters following in their acting footsteps, Blunt exclaimed, “God no—no! Please God keep them off the stage.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.