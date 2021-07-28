Emma Roberts hilariously responds to becoming a meme

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Emma Roberts proved she can take a joke as well as anyone after a video she posted on Instagram over the weekend went viral.

The clip shows Roberts striking a glamorous pose while Lana Del Rey‘s “Happiness Is a Butterfly” plays. At one point, the 30-year-old Scream Queens actress sticks out her tongue at the camera.

The video, which has over a million and a half likes, instantly went viral, with Twitter users adding captions like, “Me trying to get the barista at Pret to give me my coffee for free” and “me looking at myself before everyone else logs into the meeting.”

Emma responded by sharing a snippet of the video on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Me going viral after 30. Thank you gays and whoever else.”

This isn’t the first time Emma made a meme out of herself. In 2013, when starring in American Horror Story: Coven, her character, Madison Montgomery, uttered a memorable line when revealing she was resurrected from the dead.

The scene where Emma remarks, “Surprise, b**** — I bet you thought you saw the last of me,” has since become a popular reaction image and gif on social media.

