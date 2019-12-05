Emma Stone and Dave McCary are all smiles in adorable engagement announcement

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty ImagesNEW YORK) — Wedding bells are ringing for Emma Stone and her boyfriend-now-turned-fiancé Dave McCary. The Saturday Night Live segment director revealed the happy news Wednesday on his personal Instagram.

The photo, which is captioned with a single double pink heart emoji, features the smiling couple as Stone shows off a large ring on THAT finger.

Stone, 31, first crossed paths with McCary, 34, in December 2016 when the La La Land star hosted SNL. That following summer, the two were officially linked.

The couple has been notoriously private about their romance since they first started seeing each other. Unlike most modern celebrity couples, the two never documented their relationship on social media nor were they often spotted together.

McCary uses his Instagram to mostly promote his work and has set his Twitter to private while the Oscar-winning actress has shunned social media entirely.

Beyond that, the ultra-private couple made their first public appearance at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2019.

As for their official engagement announcement, it received the well-wishes from Billie Jean King, whom Stone played in the 2017 film Battle of the Sexes. The tennis pro sweetly wrote, “Congratulations to two of the most wonderful, loving, and creative people we know. Ilana [Kloss] and I are so happy for you!”

It is unknown when Stone and McCary will take a walk down the aisle.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.