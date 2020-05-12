Emma Stone sports new ring and hints she secretly tied the knot with Dave McCary

Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Shortly after confirming her engagement, Emma Stone might already be a married woman. It was announced in December that the La La Land actress said “Yes” when boyfriend Dave McCary proposed.

While appearing in Reese Witherspoon’s new Hello Sunshine series, where the two actresses chatted about quarantining with significant others during COVID-19, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Stone had traded in her engagement ring to sport a gold band on her ring finger.

Also adding fuel to the rumor mill was an off-handed remark Stone made while chatting with Reese’s other guest, Dr. Harold Koplewicz — the president of the Child Mind Institute.

As the psychiatrist deconstructed the challenges of marrying someone with an anxiety disorder, he warned “If you marry an anxious man, you’re gonna have to know me the rest of my life.”

“Fatefully, I didn’t do that!,” Emma cracked while raising her left hand in jest, which also showed off the shiny new band on her ring finger.

It was previously reported by Page Six that the Easy A star was forced to postpone her wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, armed with Stone’s recent remark and new ring, fans are certain she and McCary tied the knot in secret.

Stone, 31, first crossed paths with the 34-year-old Saturday Night Live segment director in December 2016 when she hosted SNL. That following summer, the two were officially linked.

The duo has been notoriously private about their romance since they first started seeing each other. Unlike most modern celebrity couples, Stone and McCary never documented their relationship on social media — until the engagement announcement — nor are they often spotted together.

The ultra-private couple made their red carpet debut at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in January 2019.

