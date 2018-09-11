Emmy hosts Colin Jost, Michael Che returning as co-head writers of 'SNL'

NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — Michael Che, Colin Jost, and Kent Sublette will all be back as co-head writers for Saturday Night Live‘s upcoming 44th season, according to Variety.

The trio served as co-head writers last season, along with Bryan Tucker, who’s reportedly stepping down to a senior writer position.

Saturday Night Live returns September 29. In the meantime, Jost and Che will co-host the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards on September 17.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.