Emmy ratings sink to all-time low

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — The 72nd Annual Emmy Awards pulled off a virtual ceremony pretty much without a hitch last night, but it failed to bring in the ratings.

According to Deadline, viewership fell to an all-time low, with 6.1 million viewers and a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49 in time adjusted results. This year’s Emmys were down 25 percent in the key demo and 12 percent in total audience from last year’s host-less Emmys.

Last year was the first time the Emmys ever went below 7 million viewers, and marked a historic low for the awards show.

Sunday night’s ceremony was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Schitt’s Creek swept all the major comedy categories and HBO’s Succession won Best Drama.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.