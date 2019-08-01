Emmy winning 'Baskets' to wrap after season 4

FX/Ben Cohen(LOS ANGELES) — Baskets, the oddball comedy series co-created by and starring Zach Galifanakis, will end with its current fourth season, FX announced on Wednesday.

The series features Galikanakis in the dual lead role of Chip Baskets — a failed professional clown in Paris, who settles for working as a local rodeo clown in Bakersfield, California — and his twin brother, Dale Baskets.

Louie Anderson, who plays Chip and Dale’s mother, Christine, won an Emmy for the role in 2016. Martha Kelly also stars as Chip’s lone friend, who puts up with his rude behavior toward her. The Baskets series finale airs August 22.

