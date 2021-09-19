Emmys 2021: Ewan McGregor & Kate Winslet win Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in Limited Series

Francis Specker/CBS ©2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Kate Winslet added her second Emmy to her trophy case after taking home the statuette for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her leading role in Mare of Easttown.

The British actress breathlessly accepted her award and was overwhelmed with joy.

She started out her speech shouting out the women who have come before her, remarking, “I just want to acknowledge my fellow nominees in this decade, that has to be about women having each other’s backs. I support you. I salute you. I’m proud of all of you.”

Winslet also praised the character she plays in ﻿Mare﻿, saying she plays “a middle aged, imperfect, flawed mother” that “made us all feel validated, quite honestly.”

The actress won her first Emmy Award 10 years ago, taking home the award for playing the leading role in HBO’s Mildred Pierce in 2011.

Ewan McGregor collected his first Emmy win on Sunday night, earning the statuette for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his standout role in Halston.

“It’s quite difficult going after you, Kate. That was a lovely speech,” he complimented to start off his speech. “I just want to thank our crew, first of all, because like so many people have said tonight, we shot through the pandemic in New York City and through everybody’s professionalism and passion, kept us all safe.”

