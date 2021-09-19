Emmys 2021: ‘Mare of Easttown’ stars Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson win Supporting Actor and Actress in Limited Series

Sarah Shatz/HBO

Mare of Easttown stars Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson snagged the Emmys for Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited Series during Sunday night’s ceremony.

Other nominees in Nicholson’s category included her ﻿Mare of Easttown co-star Jean Smart, Kathryn Hahn from WandaVision, Phillipa Soo and Renee Elise Goldsberry both from Hamilton, and Moses Ingram from The Queen’s Gambit.

Peters beat out Hamilton’s Jonathan Groff and Anthony Ramos, Thomas Brodie-Sangster from The Queen’s Gambit, and Paapa Essiedu from I May Destroy You.

The awards, which were held in-person for the first time in two years, was hosted by comedian Cedric the Entertainer from the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

