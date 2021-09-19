Emmys 2021: RuPaul is most awarded person of color with historic 11th Emmy win

VH1

RuPaul ﻿made history Sunday night at the 2021 Emmy Awards, collecting his record-breaking 11th win when his show, ﻿RuPaul’s Drag Race﻿, won Outstanding Competition Program.

RuPaul is now the most decorated person of color in Emmys history, in tandem with Drag Race becoming the reality competition show with the most wins.

“Wow, thank you so much to the Academy and all of you gorgeous people here tonight,” he gushed upon accepting his award. “All of the people at World of Wonder and Viacom-CBS who have been so wonderful, but really thanks to all of our lovely children on our show from around the world. You know, they are so gracious to tell their stories of courage and how to navigate this difficult life, even more difficult today. This is for you.”

He also invited “the kids out there watching” to join his tribe, saying it is “waiting for you.”

He was previously tied with cinematographer Donald A. Morgan, after taking home his 10th trophy at last week’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

In addition, this marks the sixth year in a row RuPaul has won Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program.

