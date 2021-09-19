Emmys 2021: ‘Ted Lasso’ wins Outstanding Comedy Series

Cliff Lipson/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ted Lasso was the comedy series to beat at the 2021 Emmy Awards and finished its massively successful night by walking away with the enviable Outstanding Comedy Series statuette.

The series faced stiff competition this year, with black-ish, Cobra Kai, Emily in Paris, Hacks, PEN15, The Flight Attendant and The Kominsky Method.

Creator Bill Lawrence accepted the award on the cast’s behalf, telling the audience: “The biggest thank you from this group is to the people that watch. I really think I can speak for everybody here when I say we all know how lucky we are to do this for a living. And we appreciate you tonight. Thank you so much.”

He also referred to Apple CEO ﻿Tim Cook﻿ as T-dawg in his speech, joking about his boss’ new nickname, “He does not know that yet, but fingers crossed.”

The Apple TV+ series steamrolled the comedy categories, taking home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy for star Jason Sudeikis, and Outstanding Supporting Actor and Actress in a Comedy for Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham, respectively.

The comedy was up for 20 awards heading into Sunday night’s ceremony.

