Emmys 2021: ‘The Crown’ stars Olivia Colman and Josh O’Connor win for Outstanding Lead Actress/Actor in a Drama Series

Ollie Upton

The Crown stars Josh O’Connor and Olivia Colman took home the 2021 Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor and Actress in a drama series during Sunday night’s ceremony.

Both winners accepted their awards during the live show, which was held in-person for the first time in two years and hosted by comedian Cedric the Entertainer at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles.

Appearing live from London, Colman seemed shocked by her win before taking the stage.

“Thank you very much for this. This is amazing. And what a lovely end to the most extraordinary journey with this lovely family. I loved every second of it,” she said of her time on the show.

Through teary-eyes, Colman wrapped up her speech, adding, “I wish my dad was here to see this. I lost my daddy during COVID and he would have loved all of this.”

O’Connor kept his acceptance light, cracking a joke before going down his list of thank you’s, which included a shout out to his colleagues and family.

