Emmys 2021: ‘The Crown’ wins Outstanding Drama Series

Des Willie

Netflix’s The Crown took home the coveted 2021 Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series during Sunday night’s ceremony.

Although the show was held in-person for the first time in two years and hosted by comedian Cedric the Entertainer at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles, the award was accepted live from London, where the cast is about to embark on another season.

“We’re gonna have a party now,” said creator Peter Morgan during the acceptance speech.

Other series nominated for Outstanding Drama included The Boys, Bridgerton, The Handmaid’s Tale, Lovecraft Country, The Mandalorian, Pose, and This is Us.

With the addition of the Outstanding Drama Series award, ﻿The Crown takes home a total of 11 Emmys during the 2021 ceremony, including Outstanding Lead Actress for Olivia Colman and Outstanding Lead for Josh O’Connor.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.