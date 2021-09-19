Emmys 2021: ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ wins Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Cliff Lipson/CBS 2021 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Netflix’s ﻿The Queen’s Gambit ﻿proved to be a hit at the 2021 Emmy Awards, collecting one of the highest honors of the night: Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

This also marks the first time a streaming service has won in that category.

Creator Scott Frank shouted out Netflix during his acceptance speech, saying, “You guys did the rarest thing of all these days. You took a chance on risky material and you trusted the filmmakers.”

He also praised the show for inspiring “a whole generation of girls and young women to realize that patriarchy simply has no defense against our queens.”

In all, he expressed how thrilled he is that Gambit “brought sexy back to chess!”

The seven-episode series, which follows a chess prodigy played by Anya Taylor-Joy, went into the award show with buzz that it would be the show to beat in its respective category — but not without strong competition from its competitors I May Destroy You, Mare of Easttown, WandaVision and The Underground Railroad.

The Queen’s Gambit was nominated for 18 statuettes total and took home 11 of them.

